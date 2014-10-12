SYDNEY Oct 12 Versatile Wallabies back Adam Ashley-Cooper will quit Australia after next year's World Cup to play club rugby in Europe, the 99 times capped international said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who is set to become only the sixth Australian to win 100 caps, said he would like to link up with former Wallabies team mate Matt Giteau at big-spending European champions Toulon in France.

"I'm certainly scoping out the areas of Toulon but there are a few other clubs that are interested," Ashley-Cooper told AAP on Sunday.

"I'm sure that will all come to a head over the next four of five weeks because I think that's when those things usually start to wrap up.

"But, yeah, I certainly see myself and my girlfriend heading towards Europe after the World Cup. I'm very happy career-wise with what I've been able to achieve."

A talented centre, wing or fullback, Ashley-Cooper is expected to bring up his test century against the All Blacks in the third Bledisloe Cup clash of the year in Brisbane next week.

He began his career playing sevens before making his Wallabies debut at 15s in 2005 against South Africa in Perth.

He helped Australia win the 2011 Tri-Nations title and then scored five tries for the Wallabies as they made the semi-finals of the World Cup later that year in New Zealand, including a hat-trick of scores in the group win over United States.

He switched from the Brumbies to play for the New South Wales Waratahs in 2012 and helped them win the Super Rugby title in August.

A solid list of achievements for someone who only took up the game at 15.

"I remember when it all started that there was no way I thought I'd ever play Super Rugby let alone for the Wallabies and, here I am, on 99 tests," said Ashley-Cooper, the nephew of former Wallaby Graeme Bond.

"It's a little surreal. I'm sure it's going to take a while for it to all sink in." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)