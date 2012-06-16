MELBOURNE, June 16 Australia utility back Kurtley Beale has been charged with assault following a scuffle outside a bar in Brisbane last week.

Beale, 23, allegedly came to blows with bouncers at the Victory Hotel while out with fellow Wallaby Quade Cooper, local media reported last week, and had been under investigation by Queensland police and the Australian Rugby Union (ARU).

"Queensland police have informed Kurtley Beale he will face one count of common assault following an alleged incident in Brisbane nine days ago," the ARU said in a statement on Saturday.

"As a result the ARU's disciplinary process into the same issue headed by integrity manager Phil Thomson has been placed on hold until the external matter has been resolved.

"Until then, Kurtley will remain available for selection at Super Rugby and international level."

Beale and flyhalf Cooper are both recovering from injuries that have sidelined them from the first two tests of the three-match series against touring Wales.

Australia lead the series 1-0 and were playing the second test in Melbourne on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)