SYDNEY Oct 24 Factbox on Australia back Kurtley Beale, who was fined 45,000 Australian dollars ($39,559) for sending an offensive text, but escaped a ban from the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) on Friday.

PRODIGY

* Born on Jan 6, 1989 in Blacktown in Sydney's western suburbs to an indigenous family, Beale signed for the New South Wales Waratahs at the age of 16 while still playing flyhalf at St Joseph's College.

* Australian Schoolboys captain in 2006, he made his Waratahs debut at flyhalf the following year under then coach Ewen McKenzie.

* In 2009, was accused of putting his cousin in a headlock and punching her but was cleared of assault.

WALLABY

* Won the first of his 47 caps (he has scored 113 points, including 11 tries) as a replacement winger against Wales at the Millennium Stadium on the 2009 end-of-season tour.

* Fined A$5,000 for urinating outside a nightclub following a victory over Ireland in Brisbane 2010, admitting he had consumed excessive alcohol.

* Later in 2010, kicked a long-range penalty on the final whistle in Bloemfontein to give Australia their first victory over South Africa on the high veldt in 47 years.

* Firmly established as Australia's first choice fullback, scored the winning try as the Wallabies beat New Zealand in Brisbane in 2011 to win the last Tri-Nations tournament.

* Won the John Eales medal as the outstanding Australian player of 2011. Signs contract to join Melbourne Rebels for 2012.

* First choice fullback at 2011 World Cup but missed the semi-final defeat against hosts New Zealand because of injury.

* In 2012, charged with assault after an incident with a bouncer on a night out with Quade Cooper in Brisbane.

* Injury limits his gametime in his first season with the Rebels but returns for Australia towards the back end of the 2012 season, scoring a last-minute try to beat Wales in Cardiff.

REBELS AND LIONS

* In March 2013, was suspended for hitting his Melbourne Rebels captain on the team bus.

* His time with the Super Rugby team was effectively ended by another breach of discipline related to the consumption of alcohol and he spent four months in rehab.

* Nevertheless, included in the squad for the British and Irish Lions series and played in all three tests.

* Slipped in his run-up and missed a late penalty which would have given Australia victory in the first test in Brisbane. Australia lose series 2-1.

* New coach Ewen McKenzie tells Beale to have an operation on his shoulder and come back fit and healthy in 2014.

RETURN TO THE TAHS

* Returns to the Waratahs and enjoys a brilliant season at inside centre as the Sydney-based outfit win their first Super Rugby title.

* Handed starting flyhalf role by McKenzie for the start of the 2014 Rugby Championship but benched after back-to-back defeats to New Zealand.

* Involved in a bust-up with team business manager Di Patston on a flight from South Africa to South America after being asked to change his T-shirt.

* Disciplinary action over the row becomes secondary after Australian Rugby Union (ARU) is informed of "deeply offensive" text messages about Patston, Beale allegedly sent to team mates.

* Suspended from rugby until Code of Conduct tribunal, but row leads to resignation of Patston and McKenzie.

* Escapes a ban over the text messages but is fined 45,000 Australian dollars. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)