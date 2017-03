MELBOURNE Oct 25 Australia back Kurtley Beale, sanctioned on Friday for sending an offensive text message about a former Wallabies staffer, will not join the team on their season-ending tour to Europe, the Australian Rugby Union said on Saturday.

"The Australian Rugby Union today confirmed... Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has advised Kurtley Beale will not join the squad for the Spring Tour," the ARU said in an emailed statement.

"From time to time there are changes to personnel during tours, due to injury or other matters, and we will advise if there are any changes to this position." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)