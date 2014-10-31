MELBOURNE Oct 31 The Australian Rugby Union has fined utility back Kurtley Beale A$3,000 (US$2,645) for his altercation with team business manager Di Patston on a plane to South America.

Beale, last Friday, was also fined A$45,000 after being found guilty of sending Patston an offensive text message.

Beale is still eligible to play for the Wallabies, ARU chief Bill Pulver told Australia broadcaster Fox Sports on Friday. (1 US dollar = 1.1339 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)