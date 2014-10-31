Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
MELBOURNE Oct 31 The Australian Rugby Union has fined utility back Kurtley Beale A$3,000 (US$2,645) for his altercation with team business manager Di Patston on a plane to South America.
Beale, last Friday, was also fined A$45,000 after being found guilty of sending Patston an offensive text message.
Beale is still eligible to play for the Wallabies, ARU chief Bill Pulver told Australia broadcaster Fox Sports on Friday. (1 US dollar = 1.1339 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.