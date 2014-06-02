SYDNEY, June 2 Australia's most-capped hooker Stephen Moore will captain the Wallabies in the first of three tests against France in Brisbane next weekend, coach Ewen McKenzie said on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who has won 91 caps for his country since his debut in 2005, will become Australia's 81st test captain when he leads the team out at Lang Park on Saturday.

Moore succeeds his ACT Brumbies skipper Ben Mowen, who has dropped out of Wallabies reckoning after announcing that he will be moving to France at the end of the season.

"It's extremely humbling to be given the opportunity, especially when you consider the number of exceptional leaders we have in the current Australian squad," Moore said in a news release.

"It's a huge honour but for me the most important thing is not about getting an opportunity, it's ultimately about what you do with it.

"It's an absolute privilege every time you wear the green and gold jersey and as captain I want to ensure this attitude is reflected through the actions of the entire squad in everything we do."

A forceful player in both the tight and the loose, Saudi Arabia-born Moore indicated that his style of captaincy would be all about leading by example.

"The most successful leaders I've played under have been those who let their actions do the talking. This a proven leadership approach," he added.

"As a team, our first job for 2014 is a tough three-game test series against the French.

"They're always an unpredictable opponent, so we'll focus all our energy on Saturday's opening game."

Two of the other captaincy candidates, 91-cap centre Adam Ashley-Cooper and young openside flanker Michael Hooper, were named as vice-captains.

Lock James Horwell, who led Australia to third place at the 2011 World Cup, and scrumhalf Will Genia, who has also captained the side, have perhaps suffered from being associated with the Queensland Reds' poor Super Rugby campaign.

With Australia building towards next year's World Cup, a good international season for the Wallabies should put Moore in prime position to lead them in England next year, when they go for a third world title.

McKenzie will announce his team for the first test against France on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Julian Linden)