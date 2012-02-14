SYDNEY Feb 15 France lock Sebastien Chabal,
sacked this month by Top 14 club Racing-Metro, is to play a
one-off match for suburban Australian rugby club Balmain on Feb.
25, local media reported on Wednesday.
The hulking 34-year-old, nicknamed 'caveman' and
unmistakable for his long hair and bushy beard, has played 62
times for France and had indicated on French television this
week that he was going to play in Australia.
Most had assumed that would mean a contract with one of
Australia's five Super Rugby teams but a report in Sydney's
Daily Telegraph on Wednesday trumpeted the news that the inner
city suburb of Balmain was his destination.
"We contacted them in December about him coming over to play
some games in between when the French season finished and when
the new one started," Balmain club president Warren Livingstone
told the paper.
"I sold him on seeing Australia in between the games."
The Balmain match against Petersham will not mean obscurity
for Chabal, however, as it is being played as a curtain-raiser
for the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby opener against the
champion Queensland Reds at Sydney's Olympic stadium.
Balmain play in second division "subbies", three levels
below top flight club rugby, but have had internationals in
their ranks before with Wallabies Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell
turning out for the club last season.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories