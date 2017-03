SYDNEY Oct 22 Michael Cheika was appointed the new coach of the Wallabies by the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) on Wednesday, four days after Ewen McKenzie dramatically quit the job.

Cheika led the New South Wales Waratahs to the Super Rugby title last season, completing a unique coaching double after he guided Irish province Leinster to a Heineken Cup triumph in 2009.

McKenzie resigned a few hours before the Wallabies lost 29-28 to New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday in the midst of a crisis caused by utility back Kurtley Beale allegedly sending offensive text messages to a team official. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)