June 10 Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper has ended speculation on his playing future by signing a three-year contract to remain with the Queensland Reds.

Cooper made the announcement on Australia's Fox Sports that he had deciding to stay with the Queensland-based Super Rugby side until after the 2015 World Cup in England.

"I'm really enjoying my time here, I'm in a good place at the moment, and I'm enjoying where the Reds are going as an organisation and as a team," he told the television channel.

"We've got a bright future ahead and hopefully a few more titles in the next few years."

The New Zealand-born flyhalf has only just returned to the field following a serious knee injury that he sustained during the World Cup last year and was not included in Robbie Deans' Wallabies team for their test series against Wales.

The 24-year-old had reportedly been considering a shift to rugby league, overseas, or to another Australian franchise, but decided instead to stay with the Super Rugby champions and continue his potent partnership with fellow Wallaby Will Genia.

Genia re-signed with the Reds in April after initially committing to the Western Force then changing his mind.

Cooper is facing an Australian Rugby Union investigation following media reports he and fellow injured Wallaby Kurtley Beale had been involved in an altercation in a Brisbane bar earlier this week. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Auckland; Editing by John O'Brien)