MELBOURNE Dec 12 Flyhalf Quade Cooper has made himself available for World Cup selection after signing a contract extension with the Australian Rugby Union until the end of 2015.

The 26-year-old Queensland Red lost the Wallabies' starting number 10 position to New South Wales Waratah Bernard Foley when sidelined with a shoulder injury but played an impact role off the bench during the season-ending tour to Europe.

"I've really enjoyed coaching Quade on the Spring Tour. He brings a lot to the team on and off the field," new Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said in a media release on Friday.

"He's clearly a quality player and has proven himself at a state and national level for many seasons."

A mercurial talent with 53 test caps, Cooper has struggled to reach his once-dazzling best after suffering a serious knee injury at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, the country of his birth. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)