BRISBANE Aug 28 Australia's euphoria from
beating the All Blacks 25-20 to win their first Tri-Nations
title in a decade was tempered on Sunday after Quade Cooper was
cited for dropping his knee into Richie McCaw's head during the
match in Brisbane.
The second-half incident in Saturday's match at Lang Park
sparked an on-field tussle between the players and is likely to
mean a stint on the sidelines at the World Cup for Cooper, who
carries a record of indiscipline at Lang Park.
Cooper was suspended for two matches in last year's
Tri-Nations after lifting a South Africa player in a dangerous
tackle and the Wallabies went on to lose both of their games
against the All Blacks without their mercurial flyhalf.
Cooper's hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (0400
GMT) in Brisbane, governing body SANZAR said in a statement.
The incident will be sure to fray already strained relations
between Cooper and McCaw, while giving coach Robbie Deans a
minor selection headache before the World Cup.
Cooper previously gave McCaw a gloating shove after his
provincial side Queensland defeated the All Black captain's
Crusaders in a Super rugby match at Lang Park earlier in the
year.
"Quade has a unique skill-set that probably no-one else has
but he still has a role within the team," Australia coach Robbie
Deans told reporters at the team hotel on Sunday.
"The fact that he's in the process is not a good sign. It's
part of the game and it's something we can do without."
The review panel's decision could open the door for a return
to the front-line for Berrick Barnes, who has gradually worked
his way back into form in club rugby after taking a break from
the game to recover from a series of head-knocks during the
Super season.
Barnes missed a number of matches for provincial side the
New South Wales Waratahs after suffering splitting headaches and
concussion but turned in a solid performance for the Australian
Barbarians in their 38-14 victory over Canada in the Gold Coast
on Friday.
"That was good for his confidence," Deans said.
Australia play their first match against Italy in Auckland
on Sept. 11 before further group matches against Pool C sides
Ireland, Russia and the United States.
