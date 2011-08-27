BRISBANE Aug 28 Australia's euphoria from beating the All Blacks 25-20 to win their first Tri-Nations title in a decade was tempered on Sunday after Quade Cooper was cited for dropping his knee into Richie McCaw's head during the match in Brisbane.

The second-half incident in Saturday's match at Lang Park sparked an on-field tussle between the players and is likely to mean a stint on the sidelines at the World Cup for Cooper, who carries a record of indiscipline at Lang Park.

Cooper was suspended for two matches in last year's Tri-Nations after lifting a South Africa player in a dangerous tackle and the Wallabies went on to lose both of their games against the All Blacks without their mercurial flyhalf.

Cooper's hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (0400 GMT) in Brisbane, governing body SANZAR said in a statement.

The incident will be sure to fray already strained relations between Cooper and McCaw, while giving coach Robbie Deans a minor selection headache before the World Cup.

Cooper previously gave McCaw a gloating shove after his provincial side Queensland defeated the All Black captain's Crusaders in a Super rugby match at Lang Park earlier in the year.

"Quade has a unique skill-set that probably no-one else has but he still has a role within the team," Australia coach Robbie Deans told reporters at the team hotel on Sunday.

"The fact that he's in the process is not a good sign. It's part of the game and it's something we can do without."

The review panel's decision could open the door for a return to the front-line for Berrick Barnes, who has gradually worked his way back into form in club rugby after taking a break from the game to recover from a series of head-knocks during the Super season.

Barnes missed a number of matches for provincial side the New South Wales Waratahs after suffering splitting headaches and concussion but turned in a solid performance for the Australian Barbarians in their 38-14 victory over Canada in the Gold Coast on Friday.

"That was good for his confidence," Deans said.

Australia play their first match against Italy in Auckland on Sept. 11 before further group matches against Pool C sides Ireland, Russia and the United States.

(Editing by Ian Ransom/Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more rugby stories