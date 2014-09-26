MELBOURNE, Sept 26 Former Australia winger Nick Cummins may be set to return to Super Rugby in 2015 despite being contracted to Japanese side Coca Cola West Red Sparks.

Cummins, a cult hero Down Under for his wild hair and machine-gun one-liners, was released from Perth-based Western Force and his national contract in July on "compassionate grounds", allowing him to play in Japan and potentially earn more money to care for his sick family members.

The man who nicknamed himself the 'Honey Badger' said a move home was "on the cards".

"It comes down to an agreement with my Japanese club and what they are going to say; if it's something that can be in the best interests of Coca Cola and myself," News Ltd quoted the 26-year-old as saying.

Force management said they would welcome back Cummins in Perth, less than three months after lamenting his loss as a huge blow to the remote rugby outpost.

"Nick is still under contract in Japan but we'd certainly love to have him back with us in the future," Force CEO Mark Sinderberry said.

Cummins has made an impression in Japan, though some local media have taken time to become accustomed to his persona.

A local rugby magazine tweeted an apology to him for misspelling his nickname on a cover which read: "G'day Honey Budger".

Cummins has also faced a battle to be understood in restaurants.

"It's a tough gig trying to order a chicken salad or whatever and you're in there flapping your wings around trying to explain what you want," he said.

"I am not going to go into how you try and explain you want some eggs."

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)