MELBOURNE, July 4 Australia winger Nick Cummins has sought a release from the Western Force and will be granted it on compassionate grounds, the Super Rugby team said on Friday.

The 15-test Wallaby, a cult hero in Australian rugby, is also set to play rugby in Japan, a team spokesman said.

Cummins started in all three tests against France last month but his move overseas is likely to preclude him from playing in next year's World Cup in England.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)