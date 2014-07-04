* Australia winger released on 'compassionate grounds'

* Says putting family ahead of World Cup ambitions (Adds Cummins statement)

MELBOURNE, July 4 Australia winger Nick Cummins has been released from his national contract on 'compassionate grounds' and will play rugby in Japan to help provide the means to care for his sick family, he said on Friday.

The 15-test Wallaby, a cult hero Down Under, had sought a release from the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) and from his Super Rugby club Western Force. It was granted based on his "unique family circumstances", the ARU said.

One of eight siblings, two of whom suffer from cystic fibrosis, the 26-year-old Cummins was raised by a single dad in Queensland who is battling prostate cancer.

Cummins started in all three tests against France last month but his move overseas is likely to preclude him from playing in next year's World Cup in England.

Australian players are only eligible for the national team if they have played a full season of domestic rugby in advance.

"My family is currently experiencing some extremely difficult times in terms of their health and wellbeing and my time in Japan will hopefully provide me with the opportunity to give back to and provide some certainty for my family during this difficult time," Cummins said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.

"I now must put my own interests in the World Cup aside."

Australian media reported Cummins had signed a deal with Fukuoka-based Coca Cola West Red Sparks in Japan's Top League.

The departure of Cummins, a stand-out personality in Australian sport with his penchant for home-spun one-liners and wild mop of hair, is a blow for the local game but a huge setback for the Force, who struggle to attract and retain talent in the far-flung rugby outpost of Perth.

"It's hugely disappointing but I think it's ultimately more disappointing for Nick for the situation that he faces," Force Chief Executive Mark Sinderberry told reporters in Perth.

"It is an ongoing problem and it has been for a number of years for Australia," he added of the fight to retain talent.

"We generally find that year before the World Cup you get a lot of activity." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Sudipto Ganguly)