SYDNEY May 22 Australia will not need to play
as many test matches in the future after last week's deal over
World Cup funding secured a bigger slice of the pie for the
Australian Rugby Union, chief executive John O'Neill said on
Tuesday.
Despite a gruelling year of rugby, the Wallabies had barely
digested their third place finish at the World Cup in New
Zealand before they were off to Europe to play matches against
the Barbarians and Wales at the end of last season.
O'Neill said the World Cup had cost the ARU A$16 million
($15.77 million) in 2011 due to restrictions on sponsorship and
loss of revenues from a shorter Tri-Nations and the matches were
necessary to help reduce the deficit the union suffered.
Last week's 7.5 million pounds ($11.85 million) windfall
from the new World Cup deal with the International Rugby Board
(IRB) would ease the ARU's financial situation.
"As to the future of additional test matches," O'Neill told
reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
"You never say never but certainly our financial
circumstances, given the additional distribution of funds by the
IRB, doesn't make those decisions as necessitous as they were in
the past."
The Wallabies play four home tests in the short
international window next month, one in midweek against Scotland
before a three-match series against Six Nations champions Wales.
O'Neill said that schedule was less about making money and
more about providing the Scots with a warm-up match before their
tests against Fiji and Samoa.
"It's not a schedule that you would normally plan," O'Neill
said.
"It won't be happening in future years. This is a one-off to
accommodate particular circumstances with the timing of
Scotland's tour to the Pacific Islands."
Australia play Scotland in Newcastle on June 5 before the
first test against Wales in Brisbane on June 9.
($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.6328 British pounds)
