By Nick Mulvenney
| NEWCASTLE, Australia, June 6
NEWCASTLE, Australia, June 6 Robbie Deans is not
a coach who likes to make excuses but even the gritty Kiwi was
tempted after Australia crashed to a 9-6 defeat at the hands of
Scotland to kick off their international season.
A last-gasp penalty from flyhalf Greig Laidlaw on Tuesday
night gave Scotland, ranked 12th in the world, a second
successive win over the second-ranked Australians and condemned
the Wallabies to a losing start for the second year in a row.
The gale-force winds and rain battering the Hunter Stadium
were one factor clearly beyond Deans's control, while the
scheduling of a match just three days after the end of the last
Super Rugby round, and four days before the series against Wales
begins, was not his call.
Missing three of Australia's most potent backline threats in
James O'Connor, Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper did not help
either, but Deans still faced headlines in Wednesday's
newspapers which placed the blame squarely on his own shoulders.
Deans always accepts injuries as part of the game, however,
and was clearly more concerned, and irritated, by his team's
inability to make the most of their opportunities to close the
game out.
"Obviously it was a challenging week prior to the
conditions, if you like, but it was still there to do," he told
reporters after the match.
"Conditions affected the game, no doubt, whether it was a
leveller is a moot point, everyone will have their opinion on
that, but it clearly affected the contest," he added.
"As tends to happen in conditions like that, when you don't
turn the scoreboard over, it gets messier as the game goes on,
the opposition grows a leg if you give them that encouragement
and anxiety kicks in ...
"Compounding factors and we lacked the coordination to work
our way out of it."
FOOD CHAIN
Australia rebounded from a similar upset at the hands of
Samoa in Sydney last year to win the truncated Tri-Nations and
finish third at the World Cup.
Deans will be hoping for a similar response from his players
this year, starting in the first of three tests against Six
Nations champions Wales in Brisbane on Saturday.
"It's a similar circumstance, something good came out of
that so that'll be our intention in this instance," he said.
"We've got another test match on Saturday and first thing
we've got to do is recover, check the state of the blokes,
select a combination and try and get some sort of preparation
for the next one."
Deans was not prepared to take the blame for the decision to
squeeze a fixture against Scotland into an already crowded
calendar, as a favour to the Scots and not for revenue
generation according to the Australian Rugby Union.
"Those decisions are made further up the food chain," he
said.
Still, in praising the performance of flanker Dave Dennis,
who played for the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby last
Saturday, Deans betrayed that he was perhaps less than
enthusiastic about the scheduling.
"Dave has got the chance to play three games in seven days
...," he laughed.
Dennis was one of six Australians along with fullback Luke
Morahan, winger Joe Tomane, centre Mike Harris, prop Dan Palmer
and flanker Michael Hooper to win their first caps in something
of a baptism of fire on Tuesday.
"They'll never forget it, for many reasons, they're on their
way," Deans said.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)