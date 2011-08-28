BRISBANE Aug 28 Frustration has been the rule rather than the exception of Robbie Deans's tenure as Australia coach but two weeks before the start of the World Cup, the cagey New Zealander might feel the rugby gods are finally in his corner.

A breakthrough 25-20 win over the All Blacks on Saturday may ultimately have little bearing on the World Cup, but it gave the youthful Wallabies side a timely reminder that, on their day, they can beat any team around.

It was also a stunning finish to a roller-coaster week in which off-field distractions threatened to unravel the New Zealander's best-laid plans.

James O'Connor's failure to show up for a team photo and function for the Wallabies' unveiling of their World Cup squad overshadowed the appointment of James Horwill as captain and robbed the coach of one of his best attacking players.

Local media did their best to throw another spanner in the works by speculating about dissension in the ranks following reports of a Paris punch-up between O'Connor and fellow backline youngsters Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper during the Wallabies season-ending tour last year.

But what appeared to be a chaotic build-up was just overblown hype, Deans said, as his revamped leadership group rallied the troops for the best win of his Wallabies' career since beating the All Blacks in their first encounter in 2008.

"They threw everything at us, we threw everything at them ... it was thrilling stuff," the New Zealander gushed to reporters at the team's hotel.

"We didn't release the pressure as we have done in games in the past.

"The response of the leadership was great. Externally (the lead-up) may have looked like mayhem in terms of some of the peripheral stuff that was going on ... but internally you wouldn't have known it."

AUSSIE BANDWAGON

Supposed vulnerabilities in the Wallabies' re-jigged lineup also never played a part as O'Connor's replacement, defensive hard-nut Anthony Fainga'a, slotted in at outside centre with aplomb, saving a certain All Blacks' try in the first half with a ferocious tackle that knocked the ball out of fullback Mils Muliaina's grasp.

Rampaging 35-year-old Radike Samo was a revelation at number eight, while lock Dan Vickerman continued his rapid improvement after returning to the side after three years out to study at Cambridge.

Deans now has two weeks to soak up the adulation in Australia and gratitude from World Cup organisers who are likely to see a surge in ticket sales from across the Tasman sea as more Aussies jump on the bandwagon.

He may also feel blessed to have an empty casualty ward after Saturday, in contrast to the All Blacks, who now have injury concerns over back-row enforcer Kieran Read and flanker Adam Thomson.

Having been cursed by injuries to high-profile players over the past few years, Deans now has a glut of recovering players eager to reclaim their places.

Prolific try-scoring winger Drew Mitchell continued his comeback from a broken leg with two tries for the Australian Barbarians on Friday, while Berrick Barnes was also solid in the win over Canada after taking time out of the game to deal with concussion-related ailments.

Deans can also welcome back front-row battering ram Tatafu Polota-Nau, rampaging back-rower Wycliff Palu and James Slipper all back from injuries.

The only spectre haunting the coach's campaign to snatch Australia's third Webb Ellis Cup in his home country is the risk of getting carried away by their memorable win.

With the Wallabies feted as heroes in Sunday's newspapers for clinching their first Tri-Nations title in a decade, Deans was asked whether he would need to warn his players not to over-do the back-patting, lest complaceny prove their undoing.

"Hopefully not, but we will probably go there because we have a history of doing that," he said.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more rugby stories