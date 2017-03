MELBOURNE, July 9 Robbie Deans has stepped down as coach of Australia and his replacement will be named later on Tuesday, the Australian Rugby Union said.

New Zealander Deans, Australia's first foreign coach, departs after five-and-a-half years in charge of the Wallabies and in the wake of their 2-1 series defeat by the British and Irish Lions. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)