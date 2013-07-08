(Adds details, quotes)

MELBOURNE, July 9 Robbie Deans has stepped down as Australia coach and his replacement will be named later on Tuesday, the Australian Rugby Union said.

New Zealander Deans, Australia's first foreign coach, departs after five-and-a-half years in charge of the Wallabies and in the wake of their 2-1 series defeat by the British and Irish Lions.

Ewen McKenzie, the outgoing coach of Super Rugby team Queensland Reds, is expected to be named as Deans's replacement.

Deans had advised ARU boss Bill Pulver of his decision to step down late on Monday, the ARU said in a statement.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in Australian rugby for their support through the duration of my tenure," Deans said in the statement.

"It has been a rewarding five years and I am proud of all that we have achieved.

"Most especially I would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them all the best going forward." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)