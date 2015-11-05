Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
MELBOURNE Nov 5 Australia lock Kane Douglas faces a long stint on the sidelines after scans confirmed he suffered a serious knee injury during the Rugby World Cup final.
The 26-year-old fell awkwardly early in the title-decider won by New Zealand and took no further part in the match.
Scans showed Douglas had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement on Thursday.
The ARU said Douglas, who played every match of the tournament, would have surgery this week and continue his rehabilitation with his Super Rugby side Queensland Reds.
The Reds play their first regular season game on Feb. 27 with Douglas highly unlikely to be fit in time. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.