SYDNEY Jan 31 Wallabies' flanker Rocky Elsom
was appointed captain of Super Rugby side New South Wales
Waratahs on Tuesday but quickly made it clear that he did not
view easy relations with the media as a priority in the job.
The 28-year-old had a famously cold relationship with the
local media as captain of Australia and reports suggested that
it had contributed to his being replaced by James Horwill on the
eve of the Wallabies' departure for the World Cup last year.
Returning to Sydney after two years with the ACT Brumbies in
Canberra, Elsom was as uncompromising as ever at his unveiling
when asked by a Fox Sports TV reporter about being dropped as
Wallabies skipper.
"How are they connected, sorry?" he asked in his familiar
whisper, the furrow on his brow deepening.
"I think that this is a totally different gig," added the
71-cap Wallaby.
"Last year might not have gone the way I necessarily had
planned it but I think it worked okay for us and Kev (Horwill)
did a good job for us so I'm not too upset about that."
Waratahs coach Michael Foley said the playing staff had
been consulted over who should replace former Wallabies flanker
Phil Waugh as captain.
"The experience that they've had with him as captain of the
national team stood him in good stead," Foley said.
"I think last year when James Horwill was named captain of
the Wallabies and Rocky supported him spoke magnitudes about the
sort of person he is and why the players would support him.
"He's very succinct, very accurate in his communication,"
Foley added.
Widely considered one of the best blindside flankers in the
world when he is fit, Elsom played for the Waratahs from 2003 to
2008 before leaving for Ireland, where he enjoyed a hugely
successful season with the Leinster province.
One thing that has not changed from his second year at the
Brumbies - where he managed to play just 80 minutes in Super
Rugby - is that Elsom will again start the season injured.
Foley said he hoped Elsom's hamstring would allow him to be
back on the field by week five of the Super Rugby competition,
which kicks off on Feb. 24, but Elsom was not prepared to commit
to when he might return.
"It's hard to say, mate, it's hard to say."
