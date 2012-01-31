SYDNEY Jan 31 Wallabies' flanker Rocky Elsom was appointed captain of Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs on Tuesday but quickly made it clear that he did not view easy relations with the media as a priority in the job.

The 28-year-old had a famously cold relationship with the local media as captain of Australia and reports suggested that it had contributed to his being replaced by James Horwill on the eve of the Wallabies' departure for the World Cup last year.

Returning to Sydney after two years with the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, Elsom was as uncompromising as ever at his unveiling when asked by a Fox Sports TV reporter about being dropped as Wallabies skipper.

"How are they connected, sorry?" he asked in his familiar whisper, the furrow on his brow deepening.

"I think that this is a totally different gig," added the 71-cap Wallaby.

"Last year might not have gone the way I necessarily had planned it but I think it worked okay for us and Kev (Horwill) did a good job for us so I'm not too upset about that."

Waratahs coach Michael Foley said the playing staff had been consulted over who should replace former Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh as captain.

"The experience that they've had with him as captain of the national team stood him in good stead," Foley said.

"I think last year when James Horwill was named captain of the Wallabies and Rocky supported him spoke magnitudes about the sort of person he is and why the players would support him.

"He's very succinct, very accurate in his communication," Foley added.

Widely considered one of the best blindside flankers in the world when he is fit, Elsom played for the Waratahs from 2003 to 2008 before leaving for Ireland, where he enjoyed a hugely successful season with the Leinster province.

One thing that has not changed from his second year at the Brumbies - where he managed to play just 80 minutes in Super Rugby - is that Elsom will again start the season injured.

Foley said he hoped Elsom's hamstring would allow him to be back on the field by week five of the Super Rugby competition, which kicks off on Feb. 24, but Elsom was not prepared to commit to when he might return.

"It's hard to say, mate, it's hard to say."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

