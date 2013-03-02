March 2 Former Australia captain Rocky Elsom has joined Toulon as a replacement for the injured Stephane Munoz, the French Top 14 leaders said on Saturday.

Elsom, who has played 75 tests for the Wallabies, has been dogged by injuries during the last two years and will start training with his new club from Monday.

"I am very happy to join Toulon ... it's a big club with big ambitions," the 30-year-old said in a statement on the club's website (www.rctoulon.com).

The blindside flanker was playing for Japanese club Kobe Steel since leaving New South Wales Waratahs last year.

It will be Elsom's second stint in Europe after he played in Ireland where he helped Leinster win the Heineken Cup in 2009.

"He is a very good player. He has been troubled with injuries, but he has come back from them and his signing will be a good boost for us," the club's manager Bernard Laporte said. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)