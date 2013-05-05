SYDNEY May 4 Code-hopper Isreal Folau plans to extend his rugby union career after another standout performance for the New South Wales Waratahs boosted his chances of a Wallabies call-up for the British and Irish Lions series.

The former rugby league international put in a man of the match performance as the Waratahs registered a record 72-10 Super Rugby victory over South Africa's Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Reports in the Australian media continue to link Folau with a return to rugby league for next year but the 24-year-old showed he was quickly getting the hang of the 15-man code by scoring a fine solo try and playing a hand in several others.

"Obviously I feel really good after that game, I thought our team performance was really good," the fullback said in a pitchside television interview.

"I'm just learning each week as we go and the boys and the coaching staff are just giving me those tips so I'm grateful we have a good coach and a good bunch of boys to help me out."

Although it was only his 10th competitive match in union, Folau's try was his sixth of the season and that prolific scoring rate as well as his rampaging running make him a tempting option for Australia coach Robbie Deans.

Although he said he would be cautious about throwing any uncapped players in at the deep end in the Lions series, Deans clearly wants Folau to stay in union and suggested he would become "an absolute legend" if he agreed to stick around.

Folau, who moved to the Waratahs after two years playing Australian rules but failing to adapt to the game, would seem to be warming to the idea.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby at the moment and I'd like to stay long term and give it a good crack so we'll see how we go," Folau said (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)