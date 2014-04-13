MELBOURNE, April 13 The Australian Rugby Union were right to withdraw Israel Folau from New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby clash against Western Force due to concerns about the player's safety, Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie has said.

The ARU controversially overruled the Waratahs' selection of the 15-cap Wallaby for Saturday's match in Perth, saying the marquee fullback's throat injury had not healed enough to let him play.

The 25-year-old and his coach Michael Cheika were left fuming as the Waratahs slumped to a 28-16 loss at NIB stadium.

"Everyone wants him to play, but in the end you've got to consider the player's welfare," McKenzie told host broadcaster Fox Sports late on Saturday.

"Obviously, by Thursday when information became available, the ARU got involved at that point and it wasn't deemed that he was ready to play.

"In the interest of the welfare of Israel and nothing else a decision was made."

Folau on Saturday took umbrage with the ARU for not consulting with him directly about his health.

McKenzie conceded that the process would be reviewed after Cheika said the ARU had breached protocols by conducting their own medical analysis without briefing the team.

"We will review the process. Both sides of the process," McKenzie added. "We've heard one side of it. We have been involved in the process the last couple of weeks.

"There's been lots of phone calls between doctors. Who talks to the player? How many people talk to the player? How many people talk to the specialist? We'll review all that.

"In the end the only motivating factor here is the best interest of Izzy. That's why the decision was made."

Folau, who scored eight tries in four Super Rugby matches prior to hurting his throat in a clash against Melbourne Rebels last month, said on Saturday he had been told by specialists that the injury could take six months to fully heal.

Australia face France in a three-test series in June.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)