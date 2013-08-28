SYDNEY Aug 29 Code-hopper Israel Folau ended months of speculation about his future by re-committing to rugby union on Thursday for two years after an impressive debut season that propelled him into the Wallabies squad.

The 24-year-old had reportedly been considering offers of a return to rugby league after just one season in union following an unsuccessful stint in Australian Rules football.

He was named the New South Wales Waratahs rookie of the year for a standout Super Rugby season at fullback before being selected to make his international rugby union debut against the British and Irish Lions.

Folau, who played for the Australian rugby league team before a two-year stint in AFL, impressed in the Lions series and was retained by new coach Ewen McKenzie for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship and his decision to stay with the 15-man code is a major boost for the sport in Australia.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)