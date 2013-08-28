* Folau signs through until 2015 World Cup

* Signature a bonus for Australian rugby (Adds details, quotes)

SYDNEY Aug 29 Code-hopper Israel Folau ended months of speculation about his future by re-committing to rugby union on Thursday for two years after an impressive debut season that propelled him into the Wallabies squad.

The 24-year-old had been considering offers of a return to rugby league, his first football code, Australian media reported.

But his new contract with the New South Wales Waratahs and the Australian Rugby Union will take him through until after the next World Cup in England in 2015.

"I've really enjoyed my first year for the Waratahs and being with the Wallabies," dual code international Folau said in a statement.

"Next year is going to be an exciting year for the Wallabies and Waratahs and I've still got more to offer, that's the reason I decided to stay.

"From day one at the Waratahs, I've really enjoyed the company of the boys and the coaching staff, it made my transition a lot easier."

Despite interest from clubs in Australia's National Rugby League, Folau made a high-profile jump to the 15-man code last December after an unsuccessful two-year stint playing Australian Rules football with Greater Western Sydney.

He was named the Waratahs' rookie of the year for a standout Super Rugby season at fullback before making his international rugby union debut against the British and Irish Lions.

Folau, who represented Australia in rugby league early in his career, impressed in the Lions series and was retained by new Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship.

His decision to stay with the 15-man code is a major boost for the sport in Australia, where Australian Rules and rugby league are the two most popular winter sports.

"Israel Folau has had an incredible first season of rugby and to have him re-sign for a further two years with so many people in the market for his signature makes us extremely pleased," said Waratahs coach Michael Cheika.

"His contribution to his team, both on and off the field, has been invaluable and the potential for him to become one of the most influential players in the game over the next two years is a truly exciting prospect." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond / Ian Ransom)