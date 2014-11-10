Nov 10 Wallabies coach Michael Cheika admitted after last weekend's victory over Wales the drop goal was not in Australia's playbook but given his reputation for attention to detail, it might not be long before it is.

Bernard Foley's effort from the pocket at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday crucially put Australia ahead eight minutes from time before the 15-test flyhalf rounded out the 33-28 victory with a 78th minute penalty.

"I took a few after the captain's run on Friday. A couple went over and a couple ended up closer to the corner post," Foley told Sydney's Daily Telegraph in Cardiff.

"That was my first one at this level and I think I've only kicked one in Super Rugby, so it's not something I do often.

"There's a lot of experience in the pack who knew where we had to be and in that situation it's always good to have crack and not die wondering."

The Wallabies have benefited from drop goals in the past, most notably when Stephen Larkham dropped a 48-metre bomb to beat South Africa in extra time in the 1999 World Cup semi-final.

It had, though, appeared to be a dying art Down Under.

Australian teams scored only two in the entire Super Rugby competition this year, compared to 18 successful attempts for South African teams.

Australia have spurned the chance to use a drop kick to break the deadlock in two draws against the All Blacks in the last two years -- the 18-18 tie in Brisbane in 2012 and the 12-12 result in Sydney earlier this year.

In the latter match, Foley was on as a replacement at flyhalf but the Wallabies kept the ball in hand looking for a penalty only to lose possession, and with it the chance of a first win over the world champions in three years.

Even if Cheika does not now have his players drilling for drop goals, the fact that Foley felt comfortable improvising the score sits well with the coach's philosophy that his players should feel free to try something different.

"The way we prepare, I'd like to think tight games, if we work hard, we'll always get them going our way," Cheika, who brought Foley through as his starting flyhalf at New South Wales Waratahs, said after the match.

"Saying that, drop goals are definitely not in our play books. It was Bernard stepping back and taking the shot and he delivered." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)