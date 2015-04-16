MELBOURNE, April 16 Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley has added winning an Olympic medal in rugby sevens to an already extensive to-do list over the next few years.

The 25-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, signed a three-year contract extension, announced on Thursday, which will allow him to continue playing for Super Rugby champions New South Wales Waratahs and the Wallabies until the end of 2018.

Likely to start in the number 10 shirt at this year's World Cup in England, Foley will also play two seasons in Japan as part of his contract, a first for Australia, where nationally-contracted players are required to complete full domestic seasons to earn the right to be selected.

Foley will already have a lot on his plate but hopes to find time to realise his dream of becoming an Olympian when sevens makes its debut at next year's Rio Games.

"I've always been very passionate about the sevens and to play in the Olympics is something that would be very special and something I'd love to do," Foley told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"Logistically, it's going to be tough but hopefully we can -- or maybe -- there will be an opportunity there to work in with the sevens and the Waratahs," he said.

"Being part of the Olympics would be amazing and there has been that communication as well.

"So I'm not going to sure how it's going to pan out... with the seasons overlapping and the time lines."

Foley will have little breathing space in his schedule in coming years but is confident his body can stand up to the rigours of year-round rugby.

"Every day we're logging in about our welfare," he said.

"We've got monitors on our back saying every metre we run.

"The responsibility comes down to myself as well, putting myself in the right position and looking after myself.

"I know my body and know how to manage it and get the best out of it." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)