MELBOURNE Nov 26 Australia will take on France in a three-test series starting in Brisbane on June 7, the Australian Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

The teams will play in Melbourne the following week and finish the series in Sydney in a Saturday afternoon match, the ARU said in a statement.

France were emphatic 33-6 winners during their last encounter in Paris in 2012, but were beaten 22-6 by the Wallabies in their last tour Down Under in 2009.

