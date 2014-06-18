SYDNEY, June 18 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre has recalled versatile back Hugo Bonneval and flanker Fulgence Ouedraogo to the starting side for the third and final test against Australia in Sydney, as Les Bleus bid to avoid a series sweep.

Beaten 6-0 in Melbourne on Saturday, France have already lost the series 2-0, but have retained a strong side for the match at Sydney Football Stadium with the hope of ending a 24-year losing streak on Australian soil.

Bonneval, who started at fullback in the first test in Brisbane, replaces Maxime Medard on the wing, while Burkina Faso-born Ouedraogo starts openside flanker, relegating Yannick Nyanga to the bench.

Captain Thierry Dusautoir, who played well at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium after being rested in Brisbane, retains the starting blindside flanker position.

Team: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Hugo Bonneval, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini

Reserves: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Yannick Nyanga, 22-Maxime Machenaud, 23-Remi Lamerat (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)