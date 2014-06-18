Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, June 18 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre named the following team to play Australia in the third and final test in Sydney on Saturday. Australia won the series 2-0.
Team: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Hugo Bonneval, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini
Reserves: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Yannick Nyanga, 22-Maxime Machenaud, 23-Remi Lamerat (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.