DURBAN Aug 9 Australia can only move on from their heavy 30-14 Tri-Nations loss to New Zealand by performing much better against South Africa, Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia said on Tuesday.

In what was billed as a potential World Cup final rehearsal, Australia were completely outplayed by the All Blacks at Eden Park and Genia said it was important to learn from the experience before they play the Springboks in Durban on Saturday.

"We were very poor (against the All Blacks) and the only way to erase that memory is to get back on the field and put in a performance that you are proud of," the 23-year-old Genia told reporters.

"It was obviously disappointing last week but we can only learn from what we did wrong. It's going to be a big challenge this week with the Springboks having a lot of their players back," he added.

Australia beat South Africa 39-20 in Sydney in the first game of this year's Tri-Nations but the return of 15 players from injury means the Wallabies can expect a far stiffer challenge.

"Our defence was pretty poor against New Zealand. We were a little bit passive the way we attacked them in defence. We allowed them to get front-foot ball and when you allow a team like the All Blacks front-foot ball they will kill you every time," said Genia who has earned 25 test caps for his country.

"We will work on that this week and make sure that it's not a weakness going into the Springbok game.

"The All Blacks dominated us in all facets of the game. That's another thing we are going to have to work on. In our first game against the Springboks we were quite good at the breakdown but the returning Springbok players will make it all the more tougher and we can't be the way we were against the All Blacks otherwise we will get punished," he added.

Australia centre Adam Ashley-Cooper echoed Genia's sentiments.

"South Africa are one of the best teams in the world, especially when you are playing them at home. We are expecting a different side from the one we played in Sydney a couple of weeks ago," he said.

"They will have a lot of experienced players back and they will be playing in front of a home crowd so it will be a tougher challenge but one we are looking forward to given that we are both coming off disappointing losses to New Zealand," Ashley-Cooper added.

South Africa are rooted to the bottom of the Tri-Nations points table after they followed up the loss to Australia by going down 40-7 to the All Blacks in Wellington.

