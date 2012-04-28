April 28 Wallabies playmaker Will Genia will
join the Western Force in 2013 after agreeing terms with the
Perth-based Super Rugby franchise, his current team the
Queensland Reds said on Saturday.
The scrumhalf's signing marks a stunning coup for the Force,
who have struggled to make an impression in the southern
hemisphere provincial competition since joining in 2006.
"I believe Queensland rugby made the best offer we could to
retain Will's services in Queensland, however the opportunity
presented to head west was ultimately more appealing to Will,"
Reds CEO Jim Carmichael said in a statement.
The 24-year-old Genia scored the match-winning try against
the Canterbury Crusaders to secure the Super Rugby title for the
Reds last year.
Genia played his first Super Rugby match for Queensland in
2007 and is midway through his sixth season with the
Brisbane-based side.
He is expected to join captain and Wallaby team mate David
Pocock at the Force, who dumped their coach Richard Graham last
week after he announced he would leave Perth to coach the Reds
next season.
Flanker Pocock is expected to re-sign for the Force in
coming days.
The Western Force have won just two games this season, are
bottom of the Australian conference and all but out of playoff
contention.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)