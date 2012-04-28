April 28 Wallabies playmaker Will Genia will join the Western Force in 2013 after agreeing terms with the Perth-based Super Rugby franchise, his current team the Queensland Reds said on Saturday.

The scrumhalf's signing marks a stunning coup for the Force, who have struggled to make an impression in the southern hemisphere provincial competition since joining in 2006.

"I believe Queensland rugby made the best offer we could to retain Will's services in Queensland, however the opportunity presented to head west was ultimately more appealing to Will," Reds CEO Jim Carmichael said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Genia scored the match-winning try against the Canterbury Crusaders to secure the Super Rugby title for the Reds last year.

Genia played his first Super Rugby match for Queensland in 2007 and is midway through his sixth season with the Brisbane-based side.

He is expected to join captain and Wallaby team mate David Pocock at the Force, who dumped their coach Richard Graham last week after he announced he would leave Perth to coach the Reds next season.

Flanker Pocock is expected to re-sign for the Force in coming days.

The Western Force have won just two games this season, are bottom of the Australian conference and all but out of playoff contention.

