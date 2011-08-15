SYDNEY Aug 15 Matt Giteau's World Cup hopes,
and perhaps even his nine-year test career, look to be hanging
by a thread this week as Wallabies coach Robbie Deans ponders
his options ahead of the announcement of his squad for rugby's
showpiece event.
While Quade Cooper was further cementing his place as
Australia's first-choice flyhalf in the 14-9 victory over the
Springboks at the weekend, Giteau turned out in the losing cause
for his club side Randwick in Sydney.
Although he played superbly and scored two tries, Giteau's
star has fallen sufficiently that there would be no great
surprise if he was to be omitted when Deans names his World Cup
party on Thursday.
"We've got some tough calls to make this week and there is
going to be some pain," Deans told reporters after the match in
Durban.
Just two years ago, Giteau won the John Eales Medal as the
outstanding Australian of the season and also earned a
nomination for the IRB's world player of the year, the second
time he had been included in the shortlist after 2004.
Giteau, who has scored 684 points in 92 tests since his
debut in 2002, may have moved to inside centre when Cooper
appeared on the test scene but it was this very versatility that
made him a certainty for the World Cup squad in many eyes.
A disappointing 2011 Super rugby campaign with the ailing
ACT Brumbies, however, was compounded by a poor performance when
he was offered the chance to claim the position as Cooper's
back-up in the defeat to Samoa that opened Australia's season.
Dropped for the last three matches amid rumours of a rift
with Deans, Giteau returned to club rugby and watched while
others were able to stake their claims for squad spots in the
Tri-Nations.
Pat McCabe has impressed at inside centre in the last four
tests and scored Australia's only try in South Africa on
Saturday, while full back Kurtley Beale and winger James
O'Connor, both of whom can play at flyhalf, are clearly integral
to Deans's plans.
Ironically, though, it is another player who turned out in
Sydney club rugby at the weekend that could end up denying
Giteau his ticket to New Zealand.
Berrick Barnes, who offers similar versatility to Giteau and
can also play at fullback, took a break from rugby in June after
suffering a series of concussions but on Saturday continued his
comeback with 26 points for Sydney University.
Deans is characteristically keeping his thoughts to himself
over his selection dilemmas and, aware that injuries in a World
Cup season can make a discard one week indispensible the next,
is not burning any bridges.
"For those unlucky enough to miss out, the wheel turns," he
added. "There will be opportunities. There will be injuries. You
just hope those who do miss out hold on to that prospect that
they could get a call-up and end up playing in a key game."
