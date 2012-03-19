March 19 Former Wallabies captain George Gregan will represent the Rugby Union Players' Association on the nine-man Australian Rugby Union board, replacing Mark Connors.

Connors served on the ARU board from 2007 and will step down at the annual general meeting in Sydney on April 27, making way for Gregan, the most capped international rugby player.

"I would also like to congratulate George on his imminent appointment to the Board. He is one of the most decorated players in the history of our game," ARU chairman Peter McGrath said in a statement on Monday.

"George has also established himself as a successful businessman post-Rugby so is ideally placed to make a further and important contribution to Australian Rugby in the years ahead."

Former scrum-half Gregan, who represented Australia in 139 matches from 1994 to 2007, will join three other former Wallabies John Eales, Michael Hawker and Brett Robinson on the board. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair Himmer)