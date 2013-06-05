PERTH, June 5 In-form Australia loose forward Scott Higginbotham will miss the test series against the British and Irish Lions starting this month because of a dislocated right shoulder, the Wallabies said on Wednesday.

Higginbotham picked up the injury playing for the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby on Saturday but had been confident of a speedy recovery to face the Lions.

The Wallabies said a scan on the injury revealed extensive ligament damage which would require a full shoulder reconstruction and rule him out of playing again this year.

The Wallabies had already lost flanker David Pocock and lock Sitaleki Timani for the three-test series due to injuries, with winger Digby Ioane, hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and openside George Smith also doubtful.

Australia face the Lions in Brisbane on June 22, with the second and third tests in Melbourne and Sydney on successive Saturdays.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)