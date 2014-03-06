MELBOURNE, March 6 Where opposing players, judicial officers and brick walls have all failed, the responsibilities of leadership have succeeded in making Wallabies enforcer Scott Higginbotham take a backwards step in the heat of battle.

After impressing as stand-in skipper for his provincial side last year, the back row battering ram is relishing the captaincy full-time at Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels, and may be set for higher office if he continues to impress Australia coach Ewen McKenzie.

The only casualty of 27-year-old Higginbotham's promotion has been his appetite for a scrap, and fans are unlikely to see the fiery redhead charging into an unruly melee at the drop of a hat this season.

"It's fantastic. I'm really enjoying (the captaincy). I've got a great group of young guys," Higginbotham told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"It's a rough game, you sort of pull yourself back from a lot of stuff. Being captain you can't keep getting involved in everything that goes on out on the field.

"Apart from that, It's just the same old game, really, you just talk to the ref a bit more."

Higginbotham has long traded on his unbridled aggression, unfazed by record or reputation.

He announced himself in his debut Super Rugby match for the Queensland Reds in 2008 by laying a bone-jarring hit on South Africa winger Bryan Habana.

All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw has also received special attention, being kneed and headbutted by Higginbotham in a 2012 test for which the Wallabies forward was slapped with a two-match ban.

Having won the 2011 Super Rugby title with Queensland, Higginbotham's transfer last year to the struggling Rebels, a team battling to make inroads in a city largely oblivious of rugby, was condemned as a career-killer by some pundits.

Higginbotham, himself, may have wondered what he had got himself into after his new side notched a string of heavy losses - and when marquee player Kurtley Beale punched his captain Gareth Delve in a drunken rampage on a team bus in South Africa.

Wallabies back Beale's alcohol problems continued to plague the side throughout the season but Higginbotham's own form blossomed as he stepped in for injured captain Delve.

WALLABIES RETURN

The team dug themselves out of the abyss to finish with three wins from their last five games and raise hope of a better 2014.

"It was a combination of everything really," Higginbotham said of the turmoil in the first half of 2013.

"We didn't get off to a great start and things just compounded from there. I suppose the stress and everything got to everyone. We pulled it together midway through the season and talked through things and tried to sort things out.

"We started to get places, so it was good to see a bit of a change towards the end of the season and we sort of just built on that this year."

Although riding career-best form, Higginbotham was denied a place in the Wallabies squad for the touring British and Irish Lions series by a shoulder injury that required a complete reconstruction and wiped out his entire international season.

He has boosted his hopes of adding to his 23 Wallabies caps, however, by putting in a strong pre-season with the resurgent Rebels, who undertook a thorough clean-out of players, officials and staff in the off-season.

Playing at number eight, Higginbotham was damaging in their season-opening thrashing of the Cheetahs last weekend, setting up a try with a deft cross-kick and scoring one himself with a barnstorming run that would have drawn a nod of approval from former New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu.

New coach Tony McGahan, a former Munster mentor and assistant to ex-Wallabies boss Robbie Deans, has demanded a harder edge defensively and raised hopes the Rebels can make a meaningful tilt at a maiden berth in the playoffs of the southern hemisphere tournament.

That would firm Higginbotham's claim for the Wallabies captaincy, which remains undecided.

Back rower Ben Mowen took the role from out-of-form lock James Horwill last year but is departing for France later in the season and McKenzie will be hoping to lock in a player to lead the team into next year's World Cup.

"It would be a fantastic honour to captain your country," Higginbotham said.

"Look, that's a long way away yet. It would be nice to be considered but obviously I've got a lot of games between now and June just trying to do my best captaining the Rebels and learn everything I can here." (Editing by John O'Brien)