SYDNEY Aug 18 Factbox on James Horwill, who was
named captain of Australia for the World Cup on Thursday:
Born: 29th May 1985 in Brisbane (age 26)
Height: Two metres (6ft 7in)
Weight: 115 kg
Position: Lock forward
Tests: 27 (five tries)
* Born in Queensland to a family hailing from Melbourne,
Horwill started off by playing Australian Rules before switching
to rugby at Brisbane Boys High School.
* The towering second row forward began his professional
career with the Queensland Reds in 2006 after finishing his
schooling.
* Horwill impressed in his debut season and was included in
the Wallabies squad for their 2006 spring tour, playing in all
three midweek games but missing out on the tests.
* He did not have to wait long for his test debut, however,
winning his first cap against Fiji in 2007 in Perth.
* Named captain of the Reds in 2008 and played well enough
to feature regularly for the Wallabies.
* Played all 14 wallabies tests in 2009 but missed much of
the 2010 seasons because of foot and knee injuries.
* Returned in 2011 to captain the Reds to their maiden Super
rugby title, the first for an Australian province since 2004.
(Compiled by Thomas Williams and Nick Mulvenney; editing by
John O'Brien)
