SYDNEY Aug 18 Factbox on James Horwill, who was named captain of Australia for the World Cup on Thursday:

Born: 29th May 1985 in Brisbane (age 26)

Height: Two metres (6ft 7in)

Weight: 115 kg

Position: Lock forward

Tests: 27 (five tries)

* Born in Queensland to a family hailing from Melbourne, Horwill started off by playing Australian Rules before switching to rugby at Brisbane Boys High School.

* The towering second row forward began his professional career with the Queensland Reds in 2006 after finishing his schooling.

* Horwill impressed in his debut season and was included in the Wallabies squad for their 2006 spring tour, playing in all three midweek games but missing out on the tests.

* He did not have to wait long for his test debut, however, winning his first cap against Fiji in 2007 in Perth.

* Named captain of the Reds in 2008 and played well enough to feature regularly for the Wallabies.

* Played all 14 wallabies tests in 2009 but missed much of the 2010 seasons because of foot and knee injuries.

* Returned in 2011 to captain the Reds to their maiden Super rugby title, the first for an Australian province since 2004.

