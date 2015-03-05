March 5 Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt pleaded guilty to four charges of cocaine possession at a court in Australia on Thursday.

Police allege the Super Rugby player arranged to pick up the drug from a former professional rugby league player on four occasions from Sept. 1 to Oct. 3.

Hunt's lawyer Alastair McDougall told Southport Magistrates Court the 28-year-old had made "poor choices".

"He'll be paying for those choices for the rest of his life," McDougall said.

It was alleged Hunt purchased a total of 12.5 grams of cocaine from the four occasions.

Regarded as a possible bolter for Australia's rugby World Cup squad, Hunt was charged after an investigation by Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission.

He was stood down by the Reds pending the hearing and barred from training with the playing group.

The probe also swept up a number of professional rugby league players, casting a shadow over the launch of Australia's National Rugby League season.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Julian Linden)