Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
NEWCASTLE, Australia, June 5 Greig Laidlaw kicked a penalty against a fierce wind two minutes after the siren to give Scotland a stunning 9-6 victory over Australia in atrocious weather on Tuesday.
A match rendered almost a farce by gale-force winds and torrential rain looked destined to end in a draw until Scotland were awarded a penalty for an infringement at the scrum some 25 metres from the line.
Flyhalf Laidlaw, whose own line-break had got the Scots into the Australian half, steadied his nerves, waited for the wind to die down a little before kicking the ball hard and high between the posts to secure a famous victory.
It was a second successive victory for the Scots over the Wallabies after their victory in Edinburgh in 2009 but their first in Australia since 1982 and followed a run of seven consecutive defeats. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John Mehaffey)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.