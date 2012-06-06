By Nick Mulvenney
| SYDNEY, June 6
SYDNEY, June 6 Wales arrived in Australia this
week brimming with confidence they can move up to rugby's top
table by breaking their 25-year southern hemisphere hoodoo in an
intriguing three-test series against the Wallabies this month.
The series, which opens with the first test in Brisbane on
Saturday, pits the Six Nations champions against the Tri-Nations
winners and also provides something of an appetiser for next
year's British and Irish Lions tour Down Under.
Wales have not taken a major scalp in the southern
hemisphere since beating Australia at the 1987 World Cup,
however, and the Wallabies won both encounters at the back end
of last season, including the World Cup third place playoff.
Since then, though, the young Welsh team have secured a
Grand Slam in the Six Nations and are bursting with confidence
they can reproduce the sort of fearless displays that took them
to the World Cup semi-finals last year.
"The history books are against us... but the thing about
these guys is they are very young... and they want to make their
own history," Wales defensive coach Shaun Edwards said.
"The thing that rankles them is they've never beaten
Australia and that will be a big driving force for them, to
rectify that in Australia."
Australia have high standards and their own semi-final
departure at the World Cup at the hands of the All Blacks was
considered something of a failure.
Injury means they will be without the "Three Amigos" of
talented backs Kurtley Beale, James O'Connor and Quade Cooper as
well as lock and skipper James Horwill for the series, which
also includes tests in Melbourne and Sydney.
They also crashed to a shock 9-6 defeat at the hands of
Scotland in their opening match of the year on Tuesday, a
fixture just three days after the final round of Super Rugby
that has disrupted their preparations for the Welsh.
Coach Robbie Deans will take some solace from the fact that
Australia rebounded from a similar upset at the hands of Samoa
last year and scrumhalf Will Genia promised a marked improvement
at Lang Park on Saturday.
"It won't be good enough, we need to go away and take a hard
look at ourselves," he said. "Hopefully we'll get a chance to
play rugby in better conditions but it's a learning experience
and a very tough one at that.
"(But) there's no fear, it's another test match. It's a new
game. We'll learn what we need to learn from this experience and
we'll move on. The last time we had a result like this against
Samoa, good things came from it..."
AIMING HIGH
Genia's contest against Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips will
be one of several intriguing personal battles in the series -
the little Australian general against the hulking Welshman who
plays like a fourth loose forward.
After failing to follow through on the Grand Slams of 2005
and 2008, Phillips said the Welsh were determined to ensure this
year's feat formed the foundation of a move back into the top
echelons of test rugby for the principality.
"It's all about winning and we want to carry on in that way
and move to the next level," he said. "We want to push on and
get the next big scalp."
Despite the tour coming on the back of a long, hard season,
Edwards said the Welsh were in good shape with hulking centre
Jamie Roberts and hooker Huw Bennett the only notable absentees.
Skipper Sam Warburton will be back after three months on the
sidelines to go head-to-head in another fascinating duel with
Australian openside flanker David Pocock, who skippered the
Wallabies against Scotland.
The Australian pack's increasing confidence that they can
take on anyone in the world in the tight should be sorely tested
by the Welsh, while the visitors' hulking backline will be
another challenge.
Australia showed they have few peers defensively with a
incredible performance against South Africa in the World Cup
quarter-finals and their main concern, unusually, might be about
where their offensive spark might come from.
With their first four flyhalf choices unavailable, Deans has
been reduced to choosing between Berrick Barnes, who has been
struggling for form, and the inexperienced Mike Harris, a solid
if unspectacular playmaker.
Edwards, who will be working under Rob Howley on the tour in
the continued absence of the injured head coach Warren Gatland,
warned, however, that the hosts should never be underestimated.
"Every time you play against Australia, you are playing
against a very good team, whoever puts on that green and gold
jersey is going to be a very good player," Edwards said.
