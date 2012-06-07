By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE, June 7
MELBOURNE, June 7 The humbled Australia team
beaten by Scotland in rainy Newcastle on Tuesday have limped
into Brisbane to face Six Nations champions Wales with a chorus
of criticism ringing in their ears and the smell of an upset
thick in the air.
Wales have not beaten the Wallabies in their own backyard
since 1969 but have arguably their best chance at Lang Park on
Saturday against an injury-ravaged and under-cooked team whose
paymasters demanded they play two tests in five days.
As expected, Australia coach Robbie Deans has dismantled the
team that lost 9-6 to the Scots, injecting experienced
reinforcements to the outfit that failed despite a near-monopoly
on territory and favourable gale-force winds in the second half.
How the re-jigged group, which includes nine changes in the
starting lineup, can build cohesion in one-and-a-bit training
sessions before facing a far fresher opponent is beyond many
local pundits.
"The ARU (Australian Rugby Union) needs to take some
responsibility for that," former Wallabies hooker and TV pundit
Phil Kearns fumed this week.
The Wallabies' lack of preparation has been compounded by a
raft of injuries that have sidelined backline playmakers James
O'Connor, Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper, forcing Deans to
persist with the misfiring Berrick Barnes at 10.
"We have that conundrum of recovery for those blokes, but
also preparation again," Deans told local reporters this week.
"That's going to be a real juggle and it will impact on how
we prepare. It's (training) not going to be high on volume or
intensity because it just can't be, or we will be a spent force
before the weekend."
Injuries aside, the Wallabies' reputation for demoralising
losses against weaker opponents is generally offset by their
impressive responses to them, and the world's second-ranked side
will take comfort in a return to the relative stronghold of Lang
Park.
Barring three losses to top-ranked New Zealand, the
Wallabies have feasted on all other visiting teams to the ground
in the last 19 tests and spanked Wales 31-0 in their lone
appearance there in 2007.
Rain forecast for Saturday may again stifle the Wallabies'
running game but Deans has welcomed back some grunt in the
forwards to strengthen the pack that was bullied by Scotland in
the final minutes to concede the match-winning penalty kick.
Loosehead prop Benn Robinson plays his first test in over a
year after a serious knee injury in an all-new front row,
joining hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and tighthead Sekope Kepu, who
were rested from the Scotland game after playing Super Rugby for
New South Wales on the weekend.
Wallabies stalwart Adam Ashley-Cooper comes into the side at
fullback, while fellow Waratahs' back Rob Horne will partner the
hard-hitting Pat McCabe in a revamped midfield.
Wales flew 16 of their squad out to Australia a week before
the Brisbane test to allow ample time to get over the jet-lag
and are desperate to upset a southern hemisphere heavyweight to
continue their upward trajectory.
While fresh and riding a wave of confidence after their
Grand Slam winning exploits in the Six Nations, the young side
are likely to be mindful of their woeful record Down Under and
wary of the challenge presented by a Wallabies side stinging
from their Scotland upset.
Wales lost to Australia 21-18 in the third-place playoff at
the World Cup in New Zealand in October and the Wallabies
spoiled winger Shane Williams' retirement party in Cardiff in
December by recording a 24-18 win.
"Australia will be disappointed after their defeat to
Scotland, but that will make them all the more dangerous for
us," Wales caretaker coach Rob Howley said on Thursday.
"We all appreciate the enormity of the task ahead of us, the
long term stats don't make happy reading for the Welsh against
the Wallabies."
Howley, who has taken over the reins from Warren Gatland
after the New Zealander broke his legs in a fall when painting
his beach house, has named four changes to the side that beat
France to cap their Six Nations triumph in March.
Scott Williams will fill the big shoes of injured Jamie
Roberts in the Welsh midfield, while locks Luke Charteris and
Bradley Davis replace the demoted Alun Wyn-Jones and the absent
Ian Evans, who is getting married this weekend.
Scarlets hooker Ken Owen takes over from Matthew Rees in a
strong pack that will hope to exploit their counterparts' lack
of match practice.
Teams:
Australia - 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Cooper Vuna, 13-Rob
Horne, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will
Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott
Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu,
2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Wales - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan
Davies, 12-Scott Williams, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland,
9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain),
6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones,
2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
(Editing by John O'Brien)