MELBOURNE, June 7 The humbled Australia team beaten by Scotland in rainy Newcastle on Tuesday have limped into Brisbane to face Six Nations champions Wales with a chorus of criticism ringing in their ears and the smell of an upset thick in the air.

Wales have not beaten the Wallabies in their own backyard since 1969 but have arguably their best chance at Lang Park on Saturday against an injury-ravaged and under-cooked team whose paymasters demanded they play two tests in five days.

As expected, Australia coach Robbie Deans has dismantled the team that lost 9-6 to the Scots, injecting experienced reinforcements to the outfit that failed despite a near-monopoly on territory and favourable gale-force winds in the second half.

How the re-jigged group, which includes nine changes in the starting lineup, can build cohesion in one-and-a-bit training sessions before facing a far fresher opponent is beyond many local pundits.

"The ARU (Australian Rugby Union) needs to take some responsibility for that," former Wallabies hooker and TV pundit Phil Kearns fumed this week.

The Wallabies' lack of preparation has been compounded by a raft of injuries that have sidelined backline playmakers James O'Connor, Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper, forcing Deans to persist with the misfiring Berrick Barnes at 10.

"We have that conundrum of recovery for those blokes, but also preparation again," Deans told local reporters this week.

"That's going to be a real juggle and it will impact on how we prepare. It's (training) not going to be high on volume or intensity because it just can't be, or we will be a spent force before the weekend."

Injuries aside, the Wallabies' reputation for demoralising losses against weaker opponents is generally offset by their impressive responses to them, and the world's second-ranked side will take comfort in a return to the relative stronghold of Lang Park.

Barring three losses to top-ranked New Zealand, the Wallabies have feasted on all other visiting teams to the ground in the last 19 tests and spanked Wales 31-0 in their lone appearance there in 2007.

Rain forecast for Saturday may again stifle the Wallabies' running game but Deans has welcomed back some grunt in the forwards to strengthen the pack that was bullied by Scotland in the final minutes to concede the match-winning penalty kick.

Loosehead prop Benn Robinson plays his first test in over a year after a serious knee injury in an all-new front row, joining hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and tighthead Sekope Kepu, who were rested from the Scotland game after playing Super Rugby for New South Wales on the weekend.

Wallabies stalwart Adam Ashley-Cooper comes into the side at fullback, while fellow Waratahs' back Rob Horne will partner the hard-hitting Pat McCabe in a revamped midfield.

Wales flew 16 of their squad out to Australia a week before the Brisbane test to allow ample time to get over the jet-lag and are desperate to upset a southern hemisphere heavyweight to continue their upward trajectory.

While fresh and riding a wave of confidence after their Grand Slam winning exploits in the Six Nations, the young side are likely to be mindful of their woeful record Down Under and wary of the challenge presented by a Wallabies side stinging from their Scotland upset.

Wales lost to Australia 21-18 in the third-place playoff at the World Cup in New Zealand in October and the Wallabies spoiled winger Shane Williams' retirement party in Cardiff in December by recording a 24-18 win.

"Australia will be disappointed after their defeat to Scotland, but that will make them all the more dangerous for us," Wales caretaker coach Rob Howley said on Thursday.

"We all appreciate the enormity of the task ahead of us, the long term stats don't make happy reading for the Welsh against the Wallabies."

Howley, who has taken over the reins from Warren Gatland after the New Zealander broke his legs in a fall when painting his beach house, has named four changes to the side that beat France to cap their Six Nations triumph in March.

Scott Williams will fill the big shoes of injured Jamie Roberts in the Welsh midfield, while locks Luke Charteris and Bradley Davis replace the demoted Alun Wyn-Jones and the absent Ian Evans, who is getting married this weekend.

Scarlets hooker Ken Owen takes over from Matthew Rees in a strong pack that will hope to exploit their counterparts' lack of match practice.

Teams:

Australia - 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Cooper Vuna, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.

Wales - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Scott Williams, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa) (Editing by John O'Brien)