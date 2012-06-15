MELBOURNE, June 15 Australia's Will Genia is
prepared to accept the close attention of some big Welshmen this
weekend but has warned the Wallabies they must raise their game
if they are to wrap up the series with a win in the second test.
Genia was showered with plaudits after his man-of-the-match
performance in Australia's 27-19 victory in the first test in
Brisbane last week and the Welsh have been talking all week
about the importance of containing the number nine in Melbourne.
The 24-year-old scrumhalf will link up in a halfback
partnership with Berrick Barnes for the fifth straight test at
Docklands Stadium on Saturday and is ready for whatever the Six
Nations champions throw at him.
"I'll just go out and do my job as best I can," he told
reporters on Friday. "If there is any extra attention, I'll just
have to deal with it.
"I think an area where they will target us is probably our
breakdown. They'll look to slow the ball down a little bit so
that we don't get the momentum we had last week.
"I'll just ship it early then look to run," he added. "If
there's a little more attention close to the ruck, then there'll
be space elsewhere."
That space might fall to Barnes and Wales defensive coach
Shaun Edwards was wary of what the flyhalf could offer after his
fine displays against the Welsh in the third place playoff at
last year's World Cup and the test in Cardiff that followed it.
"From our experience, he's very difficult to defend
against," the Englishman said. "We expect them to play off their
number 10 a lot more this week because they played off their
nine a lot last week."
Australia have now won their last five tests against the
Welsh but Genia said last week's effort might not be enough for
a sixth against a team which won a Grand Slam earlier this year.
"We understand we can't play the same way we did last week,
we've got to be better if we want to win because they're going
to be better," he said. "We've made a huge point of that and we
really emphasised that at training."
Wales have been boosted by the arrival in Melbourne of coach
Warren Gatland.
The New Zealander, who is expected to lead the British and
Irish Lions on their tour of Australia next year, fractured both
heels in a fall while cleaning windows at his house in April.
Caretaker Rob Howley remains in charge for the tour but
captain Sam Warburton said it would lift the men in red as they
seek a first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 1969.
"To see his face does give us a boost," he told the Western
Mail. "Warren has had a big influence on a lot of players,
particularly the younger ones in terms of giving us a chance.
It's great that he's back in the squad.
"That will lift the players and the management I am sure."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney. Editing by Patrick
Johnston)