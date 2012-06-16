MELBOURNE, June 16 Replacement flyhalf Mike Harris calmly slotted home a penalty goal after the siren to carry Australia to a pulsating 25-23 win over Wales in the second test in Melbourne on Saturday to seal their three-match series.

Harris coolly kicked the ball over from just under 30 metres but on a very tight angle after replacing Berrick Barnes who had missed a penalty minutes earlier to put the Wallabies in front.

Barnes, who had arrived in Melbourne hours before kickoff after celebrating the birth of his first child in Sydney, was nonetheless named man-of-the-match after compiling 17 points and setting up the Wallabies' sole try to Rob Horne a minute before halftime.

The Wallabies took a 13-7 lead to the break but survived a huge scare in the second 40 minutes as the Welsh pushed desperately, only to be left heartbroken.

Australia won the first match in Brisbane 27-19 and the teams play the third and final test in Sydney next week. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Bartlett)