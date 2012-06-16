(Adds details and quotes)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, June 16 Replacement back Mike Harris achieved "every player's dream" as he calmly slotted home a penalty goal after the siren to carry Australia to a pulsating 25-23 win over Wales in the second test on Saturday to seal their three-match series and leave the tourists heartbroken.

Harris's nerveless kick from just under 30 metres from near the sideline at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium was swift and brutal punishment for a howling mistake by Welsh flyhalf Rhys Priestland, who booted the ball away in the final minute to hand possession back to the Wallabies.

The hosts subsequently unleashed a powerful rolling maul to win the penalty within kicking range and New Zealand-born Harris, who had replaced flyhalf and man-of-the-match Berrick Barnes, covered himself in glory, having been on the field for only seven minutes.

"It's every player's dream, to win the match with the final kick," the Queensland Reds back told reporters.

"It was awesome and I am really glad it went over and we got a different result to Scotland," he added, referring to the Wallabies' shock 9-6 loss to the Scots in Newcastle last week.

Harris made up for a missed penalty from an easier position by Barnes minutes before he was subbed off, but the flyhalf was nonetheless named man of the match for compiling 17 points and setting up the Wallabies' sole try to Rob Horne a minute before halftime.

It capped an emotional roller-coaster for Barnes who had arrived back in Melbourne hours before kick-off after a rushed trip to Sydney to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

"I tell you what, it's emotionally draining," said Barnes, whose boy Archie was born "five or six weeks" ahead of schedule.

"I appreciate that (the team) let me back in... I love playing for my country, it's a great honour."

Wales scored one more try than the Wallabies, with hulking winger George North crossing in the fifth minute and outside centre Jonathan Davies winning a foot race for the second four minutes after half-time.

HEROIC EFFORT

Despite a heroic defensive effort and a perfect kicking game from fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who scored 13 points, Wales stand-in coach Rob Howley was left pondering what might have been.

"We were 20 seconds or 10 seconds away from beating Australia," said Howley, whose team lost the first test in Brisbane 27-19 despite dominating the Wallabies for most of the second half.

"I think for 79 minutes and 40 seconds we've done a lot of good. I spoke to the players after that they'll have to remember the date and the time.

"When you haven't beaten Australia since 1969 and you're 20 seconds away from doing it, it doesn't get any worse than that, does it?"

Howley may rue his decision to stick with Priestland at pivot, with James Hook left to cool his heels on the bench.

Wales captain Sam Warburton was clearly unimpressed at Priestland's last-minute decision to kick the ball away.

"I remember hearing (number eight) Ryan Jones shouting 'no' at the top of his voice. It wasn't what the forwards were planning," he said.

"I can understand why the backs might have wanted to kick it but from a forward's point of view I would have wanted to back our contact skills and keep the ball."

Wales had bemoaned their slow start last weekend at Lang Park and appeared desperate to make amends as they charged out of the blocks, with North throwing his bulky frame over by the right post in the fifth minute.

The Wallabies hit back a minute before half-time when scrumhalf Will Genia speared a 30-metre pass outside to Barnes, who sliced through the Welsh line before dishing off to Horne who cantered 30 metres to the line.

Taking a 13-7 lead to the break, Australia handed Wales their second five-pointer on a plate three minutes after the re-start, when an errant Genia pass was swooped on by Davies, who deftly toe-poked the ball over the line before pouncing on it to close the gap to a point.

Barnes and Halfpenny traded penalty goals before winger Cooper Vuna left the Wallabies a man down for 10 of the last 20 minutes after he interfered with Halfpenny catching the ball.

The Welsh fullback gingerly recovered from the clash to put his team in front 23-22 with a third straight penalty goal.

Australia overcame a number of fumbles in the final minutes but rode their luck before Harris stepped up and ensured Welsh disappointment once again. The teams play the third and final test in Sydney next weekend.