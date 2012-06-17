By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, June 17 Wales will brush off the
despair of surrendering their series against Australia in a
Melbourne cliff-hanger and aim to finish their tour on a high
note by winning the dead rubber test in Sydney, according to
stand-in coach Rob Howley.
The Welsh coaches wore glum faces following the 25-23 loss
at Docklands Stadium on Saturday, sealed by a penalty kick after
the siren by Wallabies replacement back Mike Harris.
However, the team had recovered from galling disappointments
before, Howley said, and would do so again.
"It'll be our strongest team next week. This group has been
in some dark places, particularly in the World Cup," he said,
referring to Wales's 9-8 semi-final loss to France in New
Zealand last year after playing most of the match a man down.
"(I'm) immensely proud of the effort and character and
everything which we've done in terms of the positives of the
game. I think that we'll come back stronger.
"We're getting closer. We're not far away, are we? We can
take great credit for that."
After losing the first test 27-19 in Brisbane, Wales made
good on their pledge to strengthen their defence and shut down
Wallabies playmaker Will Genia in Melbourne, but were left to
rue a lack of composure to close out the match.
Clinging to a one-point lead in the final minutes, Wales
kicked the ball away to hand possession back to the Wallabies
who subsequently unleashed a powerful rolling maul to win a
penalty within kickable range of the posts.
New Zealand-born Harris's kick denied Wales a first win on
Australian soil since 1969.
Australia have now beaten the Welsh in all four of their
matches over the past year, including the bronze medal decider
at the World Cup and a subsequent rematch at Millenium Stadium
in December.
"We spoke in the changing rooms about lacking composure...
we're hugely disappointed having outscored Australia two tries
to one," Howley, standing in for Warren Gatland, who broke his
legs in a fall at his beach house in New Zealand, said.
"I thought the game without the ball was absolutely
outstanding. I thought we negated a lot of Australia's strength.
We stopped Genia doing what he did last weekend and we negated a
lot of their power runners.
"We're not far away... but in our emotional intelligence and
composure in critical areas of the game and points in the game
we need to get better and we'll focus on those throughout the
week in our preparations."
BETTER EFFORT
Australia coach Robbie Deans wore the smile of a man pulled
down from the gallows at the last minute and praised his team
for their poise in the final moments.
He was less impressed with his players for allowing Wales to
get back into the match after holding a six-point halftime lead,
and with winger Cooper Vuna, who was sin-binned for charging
Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny as he was catching the ball.
"We're looking for a better effort to be fair, a more
complete effort," he said of Saturday's match at Sydney Football
Stadium.
"There was some good stuff, we produced a lot of pressure,
but the fact of the matter is we let our foot off the throat and
we let Wales back into the game.
"One soft seven-pointer, one act of ill-discipline and all
of a sudden we're under the pump when we probably had asked
enough to produce more up to that point."
Deans, who has had to prepare a backline severely weakened
by injury, can expect some relief next week, with the explosive
Kurtley Beale likely to be fit enough to play after being
sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Utility back Beale was charged with assault by Queensland
police after coming to blows with a bouncer at a Brisbane bar in
the leadup to the first test but has been cleared to play by the
Australian Rugby Union until the court matter is resolved.
"He started some contact work at the end of last week and
that will be escalated early this week and if he gets through
that graduation, he'll be good to go," Deans said.
"Kurtley's a class player so if he's fit and ready to go,
clearly he'll have a jersey on, we'll just have to make the
decision whether it's a starting role or off the bench."
