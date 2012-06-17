MELBOURNE, June 17 Wales will brush off the despair of surrendering their series against Australia in a Melbourne cliff-hanger and aim to finish their tour on a high note by winning the dead rubber test in Sydney, according to stand-in coach Rob Howley.

The Welsh coaches wore glum faces following the 25-23 loss at Docklands Stadium on Saturday, sealed by a penalty kick after the siren by Wallabies replacement back Mike Harris.

However, the team had recovered from galling disappointments before, Howley said, and would do so again.

"It'll be our strongest team next week. This group has been in some dark places, particularly in the World Cup," he said, referring to Wales's 9-8 semi-final loss to France in New Zealand last year after playing most of the match a man down.

"(I'm) immensely proud of the effort and character and everything which we've done in terms of the positives of the game. I think that we'll come back stronger.

"We're getting closer. We're not far away, are we? We can take great credit for that."

After losing the first test 27-19 in Brisbane, Wales made good on their pledge to strengthen their defence and shut down Wallabies playmaker Will Genia in Melbourne, but were left to rue a lack of composure to close out the match.

Clinging to a one-point lead in the final minutes, Wales kicked the ball away to hand possession back to the Wallabies who subsequently unleashed a powerful rolling maul to win a penalty within kickable range of the posts.

New Zealand-born Harris's kick denied Wales a first win on Australian soil since 1969.

Australia have now beaten the Welsh in all four of their matches over the past year, including the bronze medal decider at the World Cup and a subsequent rematch at Millenium Stadium in December.

"We spoke in the changing rooms about lacking composure... we're hugely disappointed having outscored Australia two tries to one," Howley, standing in for Warren Gatland, who broke his legs in a fall at his beach house in New Zealand, said.

"I thought the game without the ball was absolutely outstanding. I thought we negated a lot of Australia's strength. We stopped Genia doing what he did last weekend and we negated a lot of their power runners.

"We're not far away... but in our emotional intelligence and composure in critical areas of the game and points in the game we need to get better and we'll focus on those throughout the week in our preparations."

BETTER EFFORT

Australia coach Robbie Deans wore the smile of a man pulled down from the gallows at the last minute and praised his team for their poise in the final moments.

He was less impressed with his players for allowing Wales to get back into the match after holding a six-point halftime lead, and with winger Cooper Vuna, who was sin-binned for charging Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny as he was catching the ball.

"We're looking for a better effort to be fair, a more complete effort," he said of Saturday's match at Sydney Football Stadium.

"There was some good stuff, we produced a lot of pressure, but the fact of the matter is we let our foot off the throat and we let Wales back into the game.

"One soft seven-pointer, one act of ill-discipline and all of a sudden we're under the pump when we probably had asked enough to produce more up to that point."

Deans, who has had to prepare a backline severely weakened by injury, can expect some relief next week, with the explosive Kurtley Beale likely to be fit enough to play after being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Utility back Beale was charged with assault by Queensland police after coming to blows with a bouncer at a Brisbane bar in the leadup to the first test but has been cleared to play by the Australian Rugby Union until the court matter is resolved.

"He started some contact work at the end of last week and that will be escalated early this week and if he gets through that graduation, he'll be good to go," Deans said.

"Kurtley's a class player so if he's fit and ready to go, clearly he'll have a jersey on, we'll just have to make the decision whether it's a starting role or off the bench." (Editing by John O'Brien)