SYDNEY, June 19 Kurtley Beale was recalled to the Wallabies team for this weekend's third test against Wales on Tuesday, underlining Australia's determination to wrap up the series 3-0.

Beale's return at fullback after recovering from a shoulder injury was one of two changes to the starting line-up from that which won the second test 25-23 courtesy of Mike Harris's late penalty last week to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Sitaleki Timani also returns to the side after missing the first two tests with injury, replacing Rob Simmons in the second row alongside Nathan Sharpe.

The 23-year-old Beale, who has been in fine form this season at flyhalf for the Melbourne Rebels, was selected despite being charged with assault after a fracas at a nightclub before Australia's 27-19 victory in the first test in Brisbane.

Beale and flyhalf Quade Cooper, who was ruled out of the series as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered at last year's World Cup, are also the subject of an Australian Rugby Union investigation into the incident.

"It has been frustrating for Kurtley, and he's obviously had some off-field challenges to deal with as well, but it was important for all concerned that he had full confidence in his shoulder before we looked at re-introducing him to the test arena," Deans said in a news release.

Winger Cooper Vuna makes way for his Super Rugby team mate in the back three with the versatile Adam Ashley-Cooper moving from fullback to take Vuna's place out wide.

Simmons is relegated to a bench packed with five forwards, while last Saturday's Melbourne hero Harris and Vuna miss out altogether.

"Wales are a very good side. They give you nothing and they take their scoring chances. They showed that in the Six Nations, and they showed it again last weekend," Deans added.

"Both games in the series to date have been very close, there's no reason to suggest that Saturday afternoon will be any different.

"They will be absolutely desperate to end on a high, and will know that they are capable of doing exactly that. We must similarly raise the level of our game if we are to deny them."

Team - 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani; 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Michael Hooper, 21-Nic White, 22-Anthony Fainga'a

(Editing by Ian Ransom)