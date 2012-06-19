By Nick Mulvenney
| SYDNEY, June 19
SYDNEY, June 19 Kurtley Beale was recalled to
the Wallabies team for this weekend's third test against Wales
on Tuesday, underlining Australia's determination to wrap up the
series 3-0.
Beale's return at fullback after recovering from a shoulder
injury was one of two changes to the starting line-up from that
which won the second test 25-23 courtesy of Mike Harris's late
penalty last week to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the
series.
Sitaleki Timani also returns to the side after missing the
first two tests with injury, replacing Rob Simmons in the second
row alongside Nathan Sharpe.
The 23-year-old Beale, who has been in fine form this season
at flyhalf for the Melbourne Rebels, was selected despite being
charged with assault after a fracas at a nightclub before
Australia's 27-19 victory in the first test in Brisbane.
Beale and flyhalf Quade Cooper, who was ruled out of the
series as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered at
last year's World Cup, are also the subject of an Australian
Rugby Union investigation into the incident.
"It has been frustrating for Kurtley, and he's obviously had
some off-field challenges to deal with as well, but it was
important for all concerned that he had full confidence in his
shoulder before we looked at re-introducing him to the test
arena," Deans said in a news release.
Winger Cooper Vuna makes way for his Super Rugby team mate
in the back three with the versatile Adam Ashley-Cooper moving
from fullback to take Vuna's place out wide.
Simmons is relegated to a bench packed with five forwards,
while last Saturday's Melbourne hero Harris and Vuna miss out
altogether.
"Wales are a very good side. They give you nothing and they
take their scoring chances. They showed that in the Six Nations,
and they showed it again last weekend," Deans added.
"Both games in the series to date have been very close,
there's no reason to suggest that Saturday afternoon will be any
different.
"They will be absolutely desperate to end on a high, and
will know that they are capable of doing exactly that. We must
similarly raise the level of our game if we are to deny them."
Team - 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Rob
Horne, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will
Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott
Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani; 3-Sekope Kepu,
2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Michael Hooper, 21-Nic White,
22-Anthony Fainga'a
(Editing by Ian Ransom)