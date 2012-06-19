* Beale returns at fullback
* Timani in for Simmons
(adds quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, June 19 Kurtley Beale was recalled to
the Wallabies team for this weekend's third test against Wales
on Tuesday, underlining Australia's determination to wrap up the
series 3-0.
Beale's return at fullback after recovering from a shoulder
injury was one of two changes to the starting line-up from the
team which beat the Six Nations champions 25-23 courtesy of Mike
Harris's late penalty last week to take a 2-0 lead in the
series.
Sitaleki Timani also returns to the side to win his third
cap after missing the first two tests with injury, replacing Rob
Simmons in the second row alongside Nathan Sharpe, who will win
his 105th cap.
Beale, who has been in fine form this season at flyhalf for
the Melbourne Rebels, was selected despite being charged with
assault after a fracas at a nightclub before Australia's 27-19
victory in the first test in Brisbane.
Beale and flyhalf Quade Cooper, who was ruled out of the
series as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered at
last year's World Cup, are also the subject of an Australian
Rugby Union investigation into the incident.
"It has been frustrating for Kurtley, and he's obviously had
some off-field challenges to deal with as well, but it was
important for all concerned that he had full confidence in his
shoulder before we looked at re-introducing him to the test
arena," Deans said in a news release.
Winger Cooper Vuna makes way for his Super Rugby team mate
in the back three with the versatile Adam Ashley-Cooper moving
from fullback to take Vuna's place out wide.
"It's been a while now after injuring my shoulder and just
very excited about the opportunity to play an exciting team like
Wales. I'm raring to go," said Beale.
Beale said he was happy to play any position for his
country, while Deans said the flexibility of his backline meant
the 23-year-old would turn up in the flyhalf position at some
point in the test.
"You see the way we play the game, we structure
opportunities for skill-sets of the blokes we've got. So there's
no doubt you'll see Kurtley at first receiver on occasions," he
said.
"Kurtley's done a great job at fullback, we're lucky to have
blokes that are that versatile."
Simmons is relegated to a bench packed with five forwards,
while last Saturday's Melbourne hero Harris and Vuna, who was
cleared to play after escaping further punishment for tackling
Leigh Halfpenny in the air last weekend, miss out altogether.
"Wales are a very good side. They give you nothing and they
take their scoring chances. They showed that in the Six Nations,
and they showed it again last weekend," Deans added.
"Both games in the series to date have been very close,
there's no reason to suggest that Saturday afternoon will be any
different.
"They will be absolutely desperate to end on a high, and
will know that they are capable of doing exactly that. We must
similarly raise the level of our game if we are to deny them."
Team - 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Rob
Horne, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will
Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott
Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani; 3-Sekope Kepu,
2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Michael Hooper, 21-Nic White,
22-Anthony Fainga'a
(Editing by Ian Ransom)