By Nick Mulvenney
| SYDNEY, June 24
SYDNEY, June 24 Australia coach Robbie Deans
believes the three-test series against Wales was the perfect
preparation for the back-to-back tests against the All Blacks
with which the Wallabies open the inaugural Rugby Championship
in August.
The Wallabies wrapped up a 3-0 series sweep over the Welsh
with victory by a single point in a third close test against the
the Six Nations Grand Slam champions at the Sydney Football
Stadium (SFS) on Saturday.
The players now return to their provinces for the climax of
the Super Rugby season before regrouping for the start of the
replacement for the Tri-Nations, which now features Argentina as
well as New Zealand and South Africa.
Deans believes it will be the 'toughest ever' southern
hemisphere championship and certainly Australia have been handed
a forbidding start with tests against the world champions in
Sydney on Aug. 18 and Auckland a week later.
"We couldn't have had a better opponent to prepare us for
what's coming," Deans told reporters at the team hotel on
Sunday.
"The Welsh play 80 minutes, they look to attack when they
sniff an opportunity, turnover ball from their own goal line
doesn't concern them, and that's classically New Zealand.
"Those are two key traits that New Zealanders possess and
they're probably the two key traits we have to master in order
to get home and then you've got all the other more obvious
formal stuff, set piece and there's a lot we can do ...
"We can add some polish to what we're doing, there's no
doubt we'll do that, but it's going to be the toughest Rugby
Championship ever I think," Deans added.
"Year-to-year the ante just keeps going up. We know each
other very well, we play each other a lot. We've been playing
each other four times per annum since 2008."
Australia started the June test window with a shock 9-6
defeat to Scotland, albeit only three days after the last Super
Rugby fixtures and in weather conditions that necessitated
treatment for frostbite for some of the players.
Deans was furious at how his players had failed to finish
off the Scots in that match and his mood cannot have been
improved by media reports calling into question his position as
Wallabies coach.
Victories by two and one points in the final two tests
against the Welsh went some way to convincing Deans that his
players were developing the "psyche" to do "what needs to be
done to get a result".
"The Australian sporting character loves adversity and
thrives on adversity and I think we've seen that this month, but
it gets tested routinely so you can never presume," he said.
"I think there's been some really good indicators with this
group that there's a substance to the group that's building. But
you never arrive as such."
'THREE AMIGOS'
What is developing is a depth in the Wallabies squad and it
was notable that the series win against the best team in the
northern hemisphere was largely achieved without Australia's
three brightest attacking talents - James O'Connor, Kurtley
Beale and Quade Cooper.
Beale returned at fullback for Saturday's third test and the
other two of the "Three Amigos" should be fit for the Rugby
Championship, where Australia are defending champions.
"I hope they're all available to us because they do have the
ability to unlock sides, and to beat teams like the All Blacks
and South Africa, you have to be able to do that," Deans added.
"Kurtley showed yesterday he can unlock a team, he unlocked
the Welsh on a number of occasions.
"(There were) a number of line breaks he created that didn't
finish. Part of that was rustiness on his part. He'll be better
for that, so to add that 'X factor' back into the group is good,
because there's been some good solidity around the rest of the
group."
So could the Wallabies really register back-to-back
victories against an All Blacks team that hammered Ireland 60-0
on Saturday?
"We are capable of it," Deans grinned, before adding: "But
so are they."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)