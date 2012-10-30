SYDNEY Oct 30 The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) looks set to fall in line with other major sports by moving to an independent board of directors on the recommendations of a review into the working of the organisation.

The review, conducted by former sports minister Mark Arbib and made public on Tuesday, was presented to the board last week and they have largely concurred with the 15 key recommendations.

Most important among them is the end of the current system where board members are nominated by state unions and its replacement by an entirely independent eight-strong board.

"The work undertaken by Mr Arbib over the past six months is greatly appreciated by the board and, if supported by ARU's member unions, will benefit Australian Rugby for years to come," ARU chairman Michael Hawker said in a news release.

"The review, and the board's decision to endorse it, is about providing the best structure to govern and represent our game at all levels.

"Rugby is part of one of the most competitive sporting marketplaces in the world and if we as a sport want to continue to grow and prosper into the future, then our corporate governance structure needs to reflect the modern day sporting market."

The recommendations still need to be approved by the state unions and other stakeholders.

The New South Wales Rugby Union currently holds an effective veto over any changes at the ARU but chairman and former Wallaby Nick Farr-Jones has indicated his organisation will not stand in the way of reform. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)